Israel, U.S. Successfully Test Arrow Missile Defense System

The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) on Thursday said they successfully tested the Arrow Weapon System, an anti-missile interceptor that is the long-range layer of Israel’s air and missile defense system. The test was part of a multi-year test program for development and upgrade of the Arrow Weapon System. The system consists of the Arrow 2, which uses a blast fragmentation warhead to intercept threats inside the atmosphere, and the Arrow 3, which hits…