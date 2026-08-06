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Missile Defense

Israel, U.S. Successfully Test Arrow Missile Defense System

Cal Biesecker By
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Israel, U.S. Successfully Test Arrow Missile Defense System
The Israel Missile Defense Organization and U.S. Missile Defense Agency successfully completed a test intercept of the Arrow-3 Weapon System in January 2019. (Photo: U.S. Missile Defense Agency)

The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) on Thursday said they successfully tested the Arrow Weapon System, an anti-missile interceptor that is the long-range layer of Israel’s air and missile defense system. The test was part of a multi-year test program for development and upgrade of the Arrow Weapon System. The system consists of the Arrow 2, which uses a blast fragmentation warhead to intercept threats inside the atmosphere, and the Arrow 3, which hits…

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