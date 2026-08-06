Israel, U.S. Successfully Test Arrow Missile Defense System

The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) on Thursday said they successfully tested the Arrow Weapon System, an anti-missile interceptor that is the long-range layer of Israel’s air and missile defense system. The test was part of a multi-year test program for development and upgrade of the Arrow Weapon System. The system consists of the Arrow 2, which uses a blast fragmentation warhead to intercept threats inside the atmosphere, and the Arrow 3, which hits…
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Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
Senate’s CR Has Ship Construction Exemption, Forgoes White House’s Battleship, Munitions Requests
The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and […]
U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
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