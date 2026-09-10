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Unmanned Systems

Interview with William “Mac” McAuley, Branch Chief of Integrated Air and Missile Defense/Counter-Unmanned Systems, USAFRICOM, on C-UAS

Cal Biesecker By
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McAuley, who has responsibility for protecting the airspace for U.S. forces in Africa, spoke with Defense Daily’s Cal Biesecker on Sept. 9 in Washington, D.C. about the types of unmanned drone threats U.S. Africa Command is facing, who is using unmanned systems and why.

Protecting bases is the primary concern but the command is also looking for expeditionary counter-unmanned aircraft systems capabilities. McAuley is also at the front end of exploring how to counter threats from unmanned maritime systems.

Better integrating existing C-UAS systems is a priority for McCauley. Another key need is low-cost systems that can be quickly improved as part of a layered, defense-in-depth approach to countering drones.

 

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