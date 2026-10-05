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Anduril Nabs Potential $1.8 Billion Army Deal To Support ‘Corps-Scale Fielding’ For NGC2

Matthew Beinart By
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Anduril Nabs Potential $1.8 Billion Army Deal To Support ‘Corps-Scale Fielding’ For NGC2
U.S. Army Sgt. Jonathan Simmons, assigned to the 4th Infantry Division, turns on the C-100 Defense drone with the Picatinny Common Lethality Integration Kit and the munition air-droppable conversion kit mortar during Project Convergence-Capstone 6 (PC-C6) at Fort Irwin, California, July 20, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dane Howard)

Anduril announced Monday it's been awarded a potential five-year, $1.8 billion deal from the Army to support scaling its Next-Generation Command and Control (NGC2) common data layer baseline from from “division-scale prototyping to corps-scale fielding.” The new contract, which arrives after the Army picked Anduril for the work in June, begins with an initial $162.8 million base period to work on fielding the capability with Army Pacific Command’s I Corps.  “Anduril was founded on the belief that software would become…

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