Anduril Nabs Potential $1.8 Billion Army Deal To Support ‘Corps-Scale Fielding’ For NGC2

Anduril announced Monday it's been awarded a potential five-year, $1.8 billion deal from the Army to support scaling its Next-Generation Command and Control (NGC2) common data layer baseline from from “division-scale prototyping to corps-scale fielding.” The new contract, which arrives after the Army picked Anduril for the work in June, begins with an initial $162.8 million base period to work on fielding the capability with Army Pacific Command’s I Corps. “Anduril was founded on the belief that software would become…