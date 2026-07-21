Electra Selects Ohio Site To Produce Dual-Use Hybrid-Electric Aircraft

Electra has selected a site near Dayton, Ohio, as the first production facility for it hybrid-electric ultra-short takeoff and landing (STOL) aircraft the company is developing for regional air transportation routes and as a “sprinter van” to carry cargo and people for military customers. The Virginia-based startup said Tuesday it will invest $850 million and create nearly 2,000 jobs in Springfield, Ohio, to enable production of up to 400 EL9 Ultra Short aircraft annually and eventually 800 aircraft per year.…