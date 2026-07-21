Electra Selects Ohio Site To Produce Dual-Use Hybrid-Electric Aircraft

Electra has selected a site near Dayton, Ohio, as the first production facility for it hybrid-electric ultra-short takeoff and landing (STOL) aircraft the company is developing for regional air transportation routes and as a “sprinter van” to carry cargo and people for military customers. The Virginia-based startup said Tuesday it will invest $850 million and create nearly 2,000 jobs in Springfield, Ohio, to enable production of up to 400 EL9 Ultra Short aircraft annually and eventually 800 aircraft per year.…
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Congress Updates
Senate Appropriators Press On Supplemental’s Requests Beyond Iran Scope, Hegseth Urges Full Funding
Senate appropriators have pressed Pentagon leadership on the decision to include funds in the Iran war supplemental request for items beyond the current military operation, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth […]
House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]