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Electra Selects Ohio Site To Produce Dual-Use Hybrid-Electric Aircraft

Cal Biesecker By
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Electra Selects Ohio Site To Produce Dual-Use Hybrid-Electric Aircraft
Military render of Electra's EL9 ultra-short take-off and landing aircraft. Image: Electra

Electra has selected a site near Dayton, Ohio, as the first production facility for it hybrid-electric ultra-short takeoff and landing (STOL) aircraft the company is developing for regional air transportation routes and as a “sprinter van” to carry cargo and people for military customers. The Virginia-based startup said Tuesday it will invest $850 million and create nearly 2,000 jobs in Springfield, Ohio, to enable production of up to 400 EL9 Ultra Short aircraft annually and eventually 800 aircraft per year.…

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