Earth Remote Sensing Company Orbital Sentry Raises Pre-Seed Funding

Orbital Sentry, which is focused on infrared imaging systems for geosynchronous orbit (GEO), on Monday said it closed a pre-seed round to begin sensor development and expand commercial and government partnerships. The value of the investment was not disclosed. The round was led by Ridgeline. Orbital Sentry said its persistent infrared imaging systems will “enable a true livestream of the Earth.” The Washington, D.C.-based startup’s technology will have applications for “real-time” detection of missile launches and warning, battlespace awareness, wildfire…