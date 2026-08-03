Earth Remote Sensing Company Orbital Sentry Raises Pre-Seed Funding

Orbital Sentry, which is focused on infrared imaging systems for geosynchronous orbit (GEO), on Monday said it closed a pre-seed round to begin sensor development and expand commercial and government partnerships. The value of the investment was not disclosed. The round was led by Ridgeline. Orbital Sentry said its persistent infrared imaging systems will “enable a true livestream of the Earth.” The Washington, D.C.-based startup’s technology will have applications for “real-time” detection of missile launches and warning, battlespace awareness, wildfire…
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White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0
The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]
Senate Appropriators Press On Supplemental’s Requests Beyond Iran Scope, Hegseth Urges Full Funding
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