USVs For Logistics, 3D Printing And Advanced Manufacturing Enjoy “Organic Demand” During RIMPAC

A major international maritime exercise that wrapped up last week around the Hawaiian Islands demonstrated the value of unmanned surface vessels (USVs) used to ferry parts and materials from shore to ships at sea and back, and the manufacture of parts by servicemembers using 3D printers and CNC machines on shore and at sea, according to the director of an innovation hub overseeing the advanced manufacturing effort. The USVs, manufacturing technologies and related artificial intelligence-powered decision-support tools used for parts…