USVs For Logistics, 3D Printing And Advanced Manufacturing Enjoy “Organic Demand” During RIMPAC

A major international maritime exercise that wrapped up last week around the Hawaiian Islands demonstrated the value of unmanned surface vessels (USVs) used to ferry parts and materials from shore to ships at sea and back, and the manufacture of parts by servicemembers using 3D printers and CNC machines on shore and at sea, according to the director of an innovation hub overseeing the advanced manufacturing effort. The USVs, manufacturing technologies and related artificial intelligence-powered decision-support tools used for parts…
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U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0
The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]
Senate Appropriators Press On Supplemental’s Requests Beyond Iran Scope, Hegseth Urges Full Funding
Senate appropriators have pressed Pentagon leadership on the decision to include funds in the Iran war supplemental request for items beyond the current military operation, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth […]
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