Army Details New Reveille Forge Test Facility To Support “Right To Integrate” Push

The Army has detailed a new Integrated Development Environment (IDE), called Reveille Forge, that "institutionalizes" the service’s “Right To Integrate” (R2I) process and functions as a dedicated space for industry to work on ensuring their capabilities can integrate with other systems. The facility, based at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, is now operational, with the Army stating it builds “directly on the momentum” from its recent Operation Jailbreak “hackathon” sprint at Fort Carson in Colorado, where it worked on unlocking industry’s…