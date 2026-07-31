Construction Manager For New Marine Corps LSMs Sees Them As Test Case For VCM Model

TOTE Services LLC, the Vessel Construction Manager (VCM) for the Navy and Marine Corps’ Medium Landing Ships (LSM), sees this ship class program as a test case for expanding the VCM model across other Navy auxiliary ships. “I think at this point they view it as a potential option for all auxiliary vessels, and we certainly support that view, but we do feel that the LSM is truly the test case for this, and we plan on delivering and proving…