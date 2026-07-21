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Northrop Grumman To Produce SRMs For PAC-3 Missiles As Second Source

Cal Biesecker By
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Northrop Grumman To Produce SRMs For PAC-3 Missiles As Second Source
Lockheed Martin's PAC-3 missile, part of the Patriot air defense capability. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

A solid rocket motor (SRM) being developed by Northrop Grumman [NOC] was qualified in June as a second source to power Patriot air defense missiles and the company expects a production award later this year, the company’s top executive said on Tuesday. The pending award follows a $2 billion, seven-year framework agreement Northrop Grumman reached earlier this year with the Defense Department and Lockheed Martin [LMT], the manufacturer of the Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC)-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptor, Kathy Warden,…

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