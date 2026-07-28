Army Picks GM Defense, Ford, BC Customs For ISV-Heavy Prototyping Competition

The Army has selected GM Defense [GM], Ford [F] and BC Customs for its Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV)-Heavy prototyping competition, a service spokesperson confirmed to Defense Daily. Each company was recently awarded a contract with an initial value of $3.33 million and tasked with delivering three prototype vehicles by the end of March 2027. “The ISV-H is a six-seat variant based on a ISV-H Prototype that includes a sled-like Mission Payload System in the cargo area, an integrated high-density onboard…