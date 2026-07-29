Army Readies To Scale NGC2, Details Successes, Challenges From Largest Experiment To Date

After the Army’s largest demonstration to date with its Next-Generation Command and Control (NGC2) prototype equipment, senior officials have said the service is readying to scale fielding of the new architecture. The 4th Infantry Division’s work with NGC2 at the Project Convergence-Capstone 6 (PC-C6) experiment at Fort Irwin, Calif., highlighted successes and some challenges with the commercial-first set of hardware and software capabilities, Army officials told reporters, with the lessons learned informing the “basis of issue” as it moves out…