House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense

House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war costs and a far cry from the $350 billion the Pentagon is seeking as part of its fiscal year 2027 budget request. Along with the defense figure, the House Budget Committee's $95 billion resolution supports $13 billion for intelligence spending, $12 billion for agriculture and $10 billion for election-related items…