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House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense

Matthew Beinart By
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House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
Tech. Sgt. Anthony Bailey, 7th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, briefs House Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) about the status of base entry control points at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 19, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emma Anderson)

House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war costs and a far cry from the $350 billion the Pentagon is seeking as part of its fiscal year 2027 budget request. Along with the defense figure, the House Budget Committee's $95 billion resolution supports $13 billion for intelligence spending, $12 billion for agriculture and $10 billion for election-related items…

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House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense

House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]

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