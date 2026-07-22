Army Manufacturing Platoon Expanded Drone Support In Recent Flytrap Event

An Army platoon stood up last year to support the increasing use of drones within the 2nd Cavalry Regiment demonstrated its ability to scale operations and rapidly meet urgent needs during a recent training and exploration event, according to servicemembers. The Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing (RAM) platoon is a proof-of-concept borne from lessons observed in Ukraine’s war against Russia where thousands of small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) are part of everyday combat. “We saw that there was definitely a need…