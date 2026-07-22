Army Manufacturing Platoon Expanded Drone Support In Recent Flytrap Event

An Army platoon stood up last year to support the increasing use of drones within the 2nd Cavalry Regiment demonstrated its ability to scale operations and rapidly meet urgent needs during a recent training and exploration event, according to servicemembers. The Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing (RAM) platoon is a proof-of-concept borne from lessons observed in Ukraine’s war against Russia where thousands of small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) are part of everyday combat. “We saw that there was definitely a need…
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Senate Appropriators Press On Supplemental’s Requests Beyond Iran Scope, Hegseth Urges Full Funding
Senate appropriators have pressed Pentagon leadership on the decision to include funds in the Iran war supplemental request for items beyond the current military operation, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth […]
House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]