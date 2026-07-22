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Unmanned Systems

Army Manufacturing Platoon Expanded Drone Support In Recent Flytrap Event

Cal Biesecker By
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Army Manufacturing Platoon Expanded Drone Support In Recent Flytrap Event
Army 2nd Cavalry Regiment, Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing Platoon, Rapid Repair Drone Deployment Production (R2D2p) vehicle and trailer. Photo: Army

An Army platoon stood up last year to support the increasing use of drones within the 2nd Cavalry Regiment demonstrated its ability to scale operations and rapidly meet urgent needs during a recent training and exploration event, according to servicemembers. The Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing (RAM) platoon is a proof-of-concept borne from lessons observed in Ukraine’s war against Russia where thousands of small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) are part of everyday combat. “We saw that there was definitely a need…

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