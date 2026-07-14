Sign In
Search
Congress

Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Pictured is Jules Hurst testifying at a SASC hearing on his confirmation to become Pentagon comptroller.

Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus far and on the lack of updates from the Pentagon on the costs of the Iranian conflict. In May last year, the White House suggested that $119.3 billion of the $153 billion for defense in the first reconciliation bill would be spent in fiscal year 2026, which ends on Sept.…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

DoD Awards $548 Million In APFIT Funds, Including First Software Investments

Business/Financial

Singularity, Startup Developing Low-Cost Air Defense Systems, Exits Stealth With $80 Million Round

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Vatn Rapidly Develops Autonomous UUV For Mine Countermeasures

Navy/USMC

TOTE Wins $2.2 Billion Navy LSM Management Contract

Trending

L3Harris And Sierra Space Receive $1.75 Billion For SDA Tranche 3, Tracking Layer
Pentagon Suspends CMMC Phase II Plans, Cites Concerns With Compliance ‘Burdens’
Defense Watch: B-21 Crew, T-7 Delay, IBCS Test, Counter-Drone Guide, UGV Raise
SOCOM to Buy Leidos AGM-190A for Small Cruise Missile Program
Development Of Autonomous Targeting For Bumblebee Drone Progressing But Work To Do

Congress Updates

Congress

Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost

Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]

Unmanned Systems

CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million

The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]

Congress

House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails

The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]

Congress

Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems

A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume