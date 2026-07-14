Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost

Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus far and on the lack of updates from the Pentagon on the costs of the Iranian conflict. In May last year, the White House suggested that $119.3 billion of the $153 billion for defense in the first reconciliation bill would be spent in fiscal year 2026, which ends on Sept.…