“More Than 50” Drones At A Time Target Of Lockheed Martin’s New MORFIUS X-Rotor HPM Design

Lockheed Martin [LMT] debuted the design for the company's Mobile Radio Frequency-Integrated UAS Suppressor (MORFIUS) X-rotor high powered microwave (HPM) counter-drone system on Monday at the Farnborough Air Show in the United Kingdom. The MORFIUS X-rotor derives from earlier MORFIUS HPM systems that have flown since 2017, the company said. The Pentagon has been experimenting with MORFIUS for the counter-drone role (Defense Daily, Aug. 4, 2023). MORFIUS X-rotor "is the only ground-launched, field reusable airborne HPM system capable of delivering…