Mitigation Or Fix Of Five Cat 1 KC-46A Deficiencies Needed Before USAF Will Obligate FY 2028 Funds

DAYTON, Ohio--The U.S. Air Force will not obligate fiscal 2028 multi-year procurement funds for 75 additional Boeing [BA] KC-46A Pegasus tankers under a program extension (PEX) until the service is able to mitigate or fix five Category 1 (Cat 1) deficiencies, a program official said on Tuesday. "We have made a firm commitment that we do not obligate funds for PEX aircraft until Boeing establishes a definitive path to resolve and clear those Cat 1 DRs [deficiency reports]," Air Force…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0
The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]
Senate Appropriators Press On Supplemental’s Requests Beyond Iran Scope, Hegseth Urges Full Funding
Senate appropriators have pressed Pentagon leadership on the decision to include funds in the Iran war supplemental request for items beyond the current military operation, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth […]
Job Feed
-
Senior Accountant
Gaston College - Belmont, NC
-
Systems Engineer, Senior (SM-2 / SM-3 Safety)
Basic Commerce & Industries Inc - Dahlgren,
-
CRNA
Lake Geneva, WI - $182,000 - $311,000 - Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center - Lake Geneva, WI - Lake Geneva, WI
-
Manufacturing Engineer
Monticello Partners - Euless, TX