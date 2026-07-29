Mitigation Or Fix Of Five Cat 1 KC-46A Deficiencies Needed Before USAF Will Obligate FY 2028 Funds

DAYTON, Ohio--The U.S. Air Force will not obligate fiscal 2028 multi-year procurement funds for 75 additional Boeing [BA] KC-46A Pegasus tankers under a program extension (PEX) until the service is able to mitigate or fix five Category 1 (Cat 1) deficiencies, a program official said on Tuesday. "We have made a firm commitment that we do not obligate funds for PEX aircraft until Boeing establishes a definitive path to resolve and clear those Cat 1 DRs [deficiency reports]," Air Force…