DIU Selects Six Vendors To Demonstrate Containerized Drone Launch And Recovery

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) recently selected six companies to demonstrate autonomous launch and recovery of multiple drones from containerized systems that can be easily transported and quickly operating with minimal personnel. Quantum Systems, Sentien Robotics, StrixDrones, Swarm Defense, Tesseract Ventures and Valinor Enterprises will demonstrate their respective solutions by October for the Containerized Autonomous Drone Delivery System (CADDS), a DIU spokesperson told Defense Daily last week. DIU earlier this year released the CADDS solicitation, saying they will store, rapidly…
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Congress Updates
House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]
CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]
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