DIU Selects Six Vendors To Demonstrate Containerized Drone Launch And Recovery

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) recently selected six companies to demonstrate autonomous launch and recovery of multiple drones from containerized systems that can be easily transported and quickly operating with minimal personnel. Quantum Systems, Sentien Robotics, StrixDrones, Swarm Defense, Tesseract Ventures and Valinor Enterprises will demonstrate their respective solutions by October for the Containerized Autonomous Drone Delivery System (CADDS), a DIU spokesperson told Defense Daily last week. DIU earlier this year released the CADDS solicitation, saying they will store, rapidly…