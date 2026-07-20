Shield AI, GE Integrate Advanced Vectoring Nozzle For X-BAT Engine

Shield AI and GE Aerospace [GE] on Monday said they have completed integration of an advanced vectoring exhaust nozzle, including actuation and engine light-off testing, into the engine that will power the venture-backed company’s future drone fighter jet, X-BAT. The Axisymmetric Vectoring Exhaust Nozzle (AVEN) integrated into GE’s F110-GE-129E engine will enable X-BAT to take-off and land vertically and enhances maneuverability during horizontal flight (Defense Daily, Nov. 5, 2025). “X-BAT is designed to take off and land vertically from anywhere—no…
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Congress Updates
House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]
CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]