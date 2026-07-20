Shield AI, GE Integrate Advanced Vectoring Nozzle For X-BAT Engine

Shield AI and GE Aerospace [GE] on Monday said they have completed integration of an advanced vectoring exhaust nozzle, including actuation and engine light-off testing, into the engine that will power the venture-backed company’s future drone fighter jet, X-BAT. The Axisymmetric Vectoring Exhaust Nozzle (AVEN) integrated into GE’s F110-GE-129E engine will enable X-BAT to take-off and land vertically and enhances maneuverability during horizontal flight (Defense Daily, Nov. 5, 2025). “X-BAT is designed to take off and land vertically from anywhere—no…