Anduril, Archer Developing Collaborative, Autonomous Tiltrotor Aircraft To Enable Maneuver Warfare

Anduril Industries and Archer Aviation [ACHR] are developing a large hybrid-electric armed reconnaissance tiltrotor aircraft with the speed, range and payload capacity of the Army’s future long-range assault tiltrotor and current attack helicopter—serving as a loyal wingman to both—to enable maneuver warfare and deep strike missions. The Group 5 Thunder unmanned aircraft system (UAS) has been in development for three years and is based on an exclusive partnership between Anduril and Archer they announced in late 2024 (Defense Daily, Dec.…