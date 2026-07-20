Anduril, Archer Developing Collaborative, Autonomous Tiltrotor Aircraft To Enable Maneuver Warfare

Anduril Industries and Archer Aviation [ACHR] are developing a large hybrid-electric armed reconnaissance tiltrotor aircraft with the speed, range and payload capacity of the Army’s future long-range assault tiltrotor and current attack helicopter—serving as a loyal wingman to both—to enable maneuver warfare and deep strike missions. The Group 5 Thunder unmanned aircraft system (UAS) has been in development for three years and is based on an exclusive partnership between Anduril and Archer they announced in late 2024 (Defense Daily, Dec.…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]
CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]