House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails

The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to begin floor debate failing on Tuesday. The House voted 198-224 against the rule for considering the NDAA, with 14 Republicans joining all Democrats in opposing the measure, and Republican leadership then canceling remaining votes ahead of the holiday break. The GOP defections followed a back and forth over attaching the…