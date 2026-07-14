Army Negotiating With AV On Enduring-High Energy Laser Contract, Lozano Says

The Army is in negotiations with AeroVironment [AVAV] on a contract for its Enduring-High Energy Laser (E-HEL) program, a lead official confirmed on Tuesday. While Lt. Gen. Frank Lozano, portfolio acquisition executive for fires, did not provide specifics on the AV capability for E-HEL, he noted the deal aligns with the Army’s effort “to move out very aggressively on” directed energy. “We’re negotiating a contract with AeroVironment right now for the Enduring High-Energy Laser system, which is a laser system…