Lockheed Announces New PAC-3 ACE Low-Cost Interceptor

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Monday announced its new PAC-3 Adapted Capability Effector (PAC-3 ACE), which it said is “less than half the cost” of the current PAC-3 MSE interceptor per unit. The new PAC-3 MSE is designed to defeat “airbreathing threats, cruise missiles, close-range and short-range ballistic missiles,” according to the company. “PAC-3 ACE will give allied forces a rapidly fielded, complementary air defense effector option that can be deployed in record time. To achieve this, Lockheed Martin will collaborate…
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Congress Updates
House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]
CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]