At Least 15 F-35s “DD-250’ed” Since May 2025

At least 15 F-35s built in the last year have lacked required equipment, according to a Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) list sent to Defense Daily after a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. On Feb. 7, Defense Daily requested from DCMA a list of all Department of Defense Form DD-250s--Material Inspection and Receiving Reports--filed with the agency since May 2025, for all Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 fighters delivered to the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marine Corps…
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Congress Updates
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]
CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]
House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]