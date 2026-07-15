At Least 15 F-35s “DD-250’ed” Since May 2025

At least 15 F-35s built in the last year have lacked required equipment, according to a Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) list sent to Defense Daily after a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. On Feb. 7, Defense Daily requested from DCMA a list of all Department of Defense Form DD-250s--Material Inspection and Receiving Reports--filed with the agency since May 2025, for all Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 fighters delivered to the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marine Corps…