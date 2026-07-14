European Companies To Jointly Develop New Missile Defense Interceptor

Airbus Defense and Space, the Netherlands’ Destinus, MBDA Deutschland, France’s Safran Electronics & Defense, and Thales on July 14 signed a letter of Intent (LOI) to establish a new consortium to develop and produce the new Bliksem EXO medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missile interceptor system for a new European anti-ballistic missile coalition. This announcement came the same day that the leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom announced their intention to establish…
Recommended
Interview with Lt. Col. Adam Scher, Strategic Communications Advisor for the Joint Interagency Task Force-401
Army Negotiating With AV On Enduring-High Energy Laser Contract, Lozano Says
Trending
Congress Updates
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]
CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]
House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]