European Companies To Jointly Develop New Missile Defense Interceptor

Airbus Defense and Space, the Netherlands’ Destinus, MBDA Deutschland, France’s Safran Electronics & Defense, and Thales on July 14 signed a letter of Intent (LOI) to establish a new consortium to develop and produce the new Bliksem EXO medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missile interceptor system for a new European anti-ballistic missile coalition. This announcement came the same day that the leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom announced their intention to establish…