L3Harris And Sierra Space Receive $1.75 Billion For SDA Tranche 3, Tracking Layer

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] is receiving $955 million and Sierra Space $798 million under fixed price Other Transaction Authority (OTA) rapid prototyping contracts for an expedited launch of Tranche 3, Tracking Layer satellites by the end of 2028, the Space Development Agency (SDA) said on Monday. Under the Accelerated Missile Defense Tranche 3 (AMDT3) awards, L3Harris is to build 18 "Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS)-like missile defense variant" space vehicles (SVs) across two orbital planes, and Sierra Space is…