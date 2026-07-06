Sign In
Search
Air Force

USAF Solicits Rapid Prototyping Of Supersonic, Ground Launched Counter Air Missile

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
USAF Solicits Rapid Prototyping Of Supersonic, Ground Launched Counter Air Missile
Pictured is U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Lyons during his testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee in March. Lyons is the service's portfolio acquisition executive for weapons and the head of the armament directorate.

As the Pentagon posits future confrontations involving advanced adversary aircraft and drone swarms, the U.S. Air Force wants rapid prototyping to develop and field 1,000 to 3,500 supersonic ground-launched counter air (GLCA) missiles with a unit cost of $500,00 or lower. Initially, the Counter Air Missile Program (CAMP) is to develop Enterprise Test Vehicles (ETVs) for the ground-launched counter air missiles. "The focus of the effort is development of an affordable, digital, open/modular, and highly producible ground launched counter air…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Army

AM General Details JLTV A2 Ramp Up To Full-Rate Production, 12-Month Shift In Fielding To Early ‘27

Navy/USMC

Navy Re-Issues RFI For Longer Anti-Radiation Missile

Defense Watch

Defense Watch: E-7 Challenges, T-AGS(X) RFI, Ukraine Biz News, Saronic Testing,

Air Force

USAF Point Defense Battle Lab Wants Performance Data On C-sUAS

Trending

Army Awards $3 Billion Deal To Lockheed For Sentinel A4 Radar Production
Space Force Command Operationally Accepts Satellite Jammer
Pentagon Office Of Strategic Capital Expanding, Focusing On Loans Between $1 Billion And $5 Billion
Duffey: F-47 “At the Cutting Edge of Technology” and Government, Industry Collaboration
Trump Directive Wants Review Of Programs That Could Be Replaced By Drones

Congress Updates

Congress

House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails

The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]

Congress

Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems

A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]

Space

Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?

Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]

Congress

House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort

House appropriators have said they’re “seriously concerned” with Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 delays, as their fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill shifts funds to support the Marine Corps’ […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume