BAE Systems Offers Brontanax For UK CCA, No Comment Yet On Any Proposal For USAF

Brontanax, the first British Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) design, will have electronic warfare and precision strike options, BAE Systems said at the United Kingdom's Farnborough Air Show this week. A portmanteau of the ancient Greek words for "thunder" and "king," Brontanax is to be operated "at range" by a mission commander or the pilot of a manned fighter and to work in conjunction with manned aircraft, according to BAE. The Brontanax is to be similar in size to the Hawk…