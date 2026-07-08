Raytheon Working With European Firms To Build Stingers In Netherlands, Double Production Capacity

RTX [RTX] has said its Raytheon business is working with Diehl Defence and other European partners to establish Stinger missile manufacturing capacity in the Netherlands, with an aim to double the production output of the system. "We are laser-focused on doubling our Stinger missile production capacity,” Tom Laliberty, Raytheon’s president of land and air defense systems, said on July 7. "Expanding Stinger production in Europe strengthens our industrial base and broadens our global network, ensuring our allies have reliable access…