Army Plans To Start NGSRI Production In FY ‘28, Aims To Build 11,000 Missiles

The Army has detailed production plans for Next Generation Short Range Interceptor (NGSRI), its Stinger missile replacement program, with an aim to build 11,000 missiles over a ten-year period beginning in fiscal year 2028. A new Request for Information notice published on Thursday seeks industry’s input on the NGSRI product effort, which is currently in a competitive prototyping effort between Lockheed Martin [LMT] and RTX [RTX]. “The contract is also expected to cover Total Package Fielding, training, contractor logistics support,…
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Congress Updates
House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]
CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]
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