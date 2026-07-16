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Army Plans To Start NGSRI Production In FY ‘28, Aims To Build 11,000 Missiles

Matthew Beinart By
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Army Plans To Start NGSRI Production In FY ‘28, Aims To Build 11,000 Missiles
Lockheed Martin’s Next-Generation Short-Range Interceptor (NGSRI) missile completes its first flight test in White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. Photo: Lockheed Martin.

The Army has detailed production plans for Next Generation Short Range Interceptor (NGSRI), its Stinger missile replacement program, with an aim to build 11,000 missiles over a ten-year period beginning in fiscal year 2028. A new Request for Information notice published on Thursday seeks industry’s input on the NGSRI product effort, which is currently in a competitive prototyping effort between Lockheed Martin [LMT] and RTX [RTX].  “The contract is also expected to cover Total Package Fielding, training, contractor logistics support,…

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