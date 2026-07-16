Army Plans To Start NGSRI Production In FY ‘28, Aims To Build 11,000 Missiles

The Army has detailed production plans for Next Generation Short Range Interceptor (NGSRI), its Stinger missile replacement program, with an aim to build 11,000 missiles over a ten-year period beginning in fiscal year 2028. A new Request for Information notice published on Thursday seeks industry’s input on the NGSRI product effort, which is currently in a competitive prototyping effort between Lockheed Martin [LMT] and RTX [RTX]. “The contract is also expected to cover Total Package Fielding, training, contractor logistics support,…