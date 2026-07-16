Lockheed Martin Carves Out $100 Million For Venture Fund In UK, Europe

Lockheed Martin [LMT] will dedicate $100 million of its venture capital fund to investments in the United Kingdom and Europe, tapping into an emerging innovation ecosystem that in turn can enhance the company’s defense solutions, and strengthen its supply chains and the transatlantic defense industrial base. As part of its overseas commitment, Lockheed Martin Ventures is opening a London office. The company said the expanded use of its startup capital will also help accelerate a push by governments in Europe…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]
CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]
Job Feed
-
Sr. Product Safety & Compliance Engineer I
Axon - Sterling, VA
-
Assistant Professor of Data Science
San Diego State University - San Diego, CA
-
Assistant Professor of Information Systems
San Diego State University - San Diego, CA
-
Senior Scientist, Energetics
Ohr - San Diego, CA