Lockheed Martin Carves Out $100 Million For Venture Fund In UK, Europe

Lockheed Martin [LMT] will dedicate $100 million of its venture capital fund to investments in the United Kingdom and Europe, tapping into an emerging innovation ecosystem that in turn can enhance the company’s defense solutions, and strengthen its supply chains and the transatlantic defense industrial base. As part of its overseas commitment, Lockheed Martin Ventures is opening a London office. The company said the expanded use of its startup capital will also help accelerate a push by governments in Europe…