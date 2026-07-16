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Saronic Picks Brownsville, Texas, For Port Alpha, Promises Largest Shipyard In U.S.

Rich Abott By
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Saronic Picks Brownsville, Texas, For Port Alpha, Promises Largest Shipyard In U.S.
Concept design of Saronic’s Port Alpha in Brownsville, Texas. (Image: Saronic)

Saronic on Thursday announced it selected Brownsville, Texas, to be the site of its future Port Alpha shipyard that it promises to become the largest shipyard in the U.S. Phase One of Port Alpha will use up to 835 acres of land at the Port of Brownsville, while in the future the company can expand up to almost 4,400 acres.  “This is going to be a multi-billion-dollar project, create 10,000 jobs over the next 10 years, and just Phase One…

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