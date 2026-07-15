DIU Picks Kongsberg Team For CAMP XLUUV

Norway’s Kongsberg on Tuesday announced the Defense innovation Unit (DIU) picked a team of it and Oceaneering International, Inc. [OII] to develop a design for the Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) Combat Autonomous Maritime Platform (CAMP) program. DIU first launched the Commercial Solutions Opening Initiative (CSI) for CAMP over a year ago in an effort to find more uncrewed vessels that can hold high-capacity payloads for extended ranges for U.S. Navy missions (Defense Daily, April 18, 2025). The solicitation…