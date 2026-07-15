DIU Picks Kongsberg Team For CAMP XLUUV

Norway’s Kongsberg on Tuesday announced the Defense innovation Unit (DIU) picked a team of it and Oceaneering International, Inc. [OII] to develop a design for the Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) Combat Autonomous Maritime Platform (CAMP) program. DIU first launched the Commercial Solutions Opening Initiative (CSI) for CAMP over a year ago in an effort to find more uncrewed vessels that can hold high-capacity payloads for extended ranges for U.S. Navy missions (Defense Daily, April 18, 2025). The solicitation…
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Congress Updates
House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]
CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]