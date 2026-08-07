Navy Establishes Drone DRPM And Replaces PAE RAS

Navy leadership is restructuring its robotic and autonomous systems (RAS) program office and replacing the top position eight months after it was established. Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao on August 5 announced the establishment of a new Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager for Robotic and Autonomous Systems (DRPM RAS) that will report directly to William Toti, performing the duties of the Under Secretary of the Navy. Christopher Miller, current head of PAE Maritime, was assigned to also serve as…