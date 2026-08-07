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Navy Establishes Drone DRPM And Replaces PAE RAS

Rich Abott By
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Navy Establishes Drone DRPM And Replaces PAE RAS
Christopher Miller, head of PAE Maritime, was announced in August 2026 to also serve as the acting Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager for Robotic and Autonomous Systems (RAS) and concurrently as Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for RAS. (Photo: U.S. Navy)

Navy leadership is restructuring its robotic and autonomous systems (RAS) program office and replacing the top position eight months after it was established. Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao on August 5 announced the establishment of a new Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager for Robotic and Autonomous Systems (DRPM RAS) that will report directly to William Toti, performing the duties of the Under Secretary of the Navy. Christopher Miller, current head of PAE Maritime, was assigned to also serve as…

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