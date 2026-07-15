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RTX Details Successful Demos With NGSRI Offering For Stinger Replacement Competition

Matthew Beinart By
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RTX Details Successful Demos With NGSRI Offering For Stinger Replacement Competition
Raytheon's test of Next-Generation Short-Range Interceptor offering. Photo: RTX.

RTX’s [RTX] Raytheon said on Wednesday it has conducted successful demonstrations of its offering for the Army’s Next Generation Short Range Interceptor (NGSRI) competition to develop a Stinger missile replacement. The recent demonstrations at Dugway Proving Ground in Utah involved launching multiple guided NGSRI missiles using Raytheon’s Command Launch assembly, the company noted. “This was the first test to guide NGSRI to intercept. Previous tests proved its controlled and guided flight capabilities,” an RTX spokesperson told Defense Daily. “Following the…

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