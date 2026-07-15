RTX Details Successful Demos With NGSRI Offering For Stinger Replacement Competition

RTX’s [RTX] Raytheon said on Wednesday it has conducted successful demonstrations of its offering for the Army’s Next Generation Short Range Interceptor (NGSRI) competition to develop a Stinger missile replacement. The recent demonstrations at Dugway Proving Ground in Utah involved launching multiple guided NGSRI missiles using Raytheon’s Command Launch assembly, the company noted. “This was the first test to guide NGSRI to intercept. Previous tests proved its controlled and guided flight capabilities,” an RTX spokesperson told Defense Daily. “Following the…
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Congress Updates
House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]
CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]