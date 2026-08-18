Army Picks Hanwha Defense USA To Deliver K9 Mobile Howitzers For Rapid Prototyping Effort

The Army announced Tuesday it has selected Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA) to deliver its K9 Mobile Howitzer platform to support rapid prototyping for the Mobile Tactical Cannon (MTC) program. HDUSA has received a deal potentially worth $262.9 million to provide up to 18 of its wheeled howitzer platforms for testing and soldier experimentation, which will inform the Army’s effort to find a replacement for its M777 towed howitzers. “Data and insights gained from these experiments will directly inform senior leaders’…