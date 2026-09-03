U.S. Space Force SSC To Solicit For New Launch Companies Next Month

U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) plans to issue its fiscal 2027 solicitation for new rocket companies for National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 3, Lane 1 next month with a proposal due date of mid-December, according to a briefing last week by SSC, Space Development Agency (SDA), and National Reconnaissance Office officials at Los Angeles AFB, Calif. SSC has said it plans to "on-ramp" new launch providers annually, yet thus far only three of seven "on-ramped" companies have…