U.S. Space Force SSC To Solicit For New Launch Companies Next Month

U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) plans to issue its fiscal 2027 solicitation for new rocket companies for National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 3, Lane 1 next month with a proposal due date of mid-December, according to a briefing last week by SSC, Space Development Agency (SDA), and National Reconnaissance Office officials at Los Angeles AFB, Calif. SSC has said it plans to "on-ramp" new launch providers annually, yet thus far only three of seven "on-ramped" companies have…
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Congress Updates
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]