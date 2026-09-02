Navy Reveals CCA Design Details in New RFI Prototype Project

A Navy notice published this week revealed several details of what the service is seeking in a future aircraft carrier-based Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), including the testing of two fully functional unmanned autonomous prototype air vehicles. According to the new Aug. 31 Request for Information (RFI), this Increment 1 Prototype Development and Demonstration program seeks to address “key risk reduction activities to evaluate platforms with extended range and payload capacity, while minimizing deck footprint and integrating with established [aircraft carrier]…