Heven AeroTech Opens New Drone Manufacturing Facility In Virginia

Heven AeroTech, which is focused on the development and manufacture of hydrogen-powered drones, is operating a 56,000 square foot production facility in Northern Virginia, adding to its existing manufacturing capacity. The company in the coming weeks will begin shipping the first drones from the Winchester, Va., facility, it said on Wednesday. Those drones include the fixed-wing vertical take-off-and-landing Z1 that is being built for the Army, Special Forces, and other government agencies, the multirotor H2D255, and multirotor heavy lift platforms,…