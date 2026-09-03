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Northrop Grumman Details Demos With IBCS-Enabled ISV, Work With Starlink Connectivity

Matthew Beinart By
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Northrop Grumman Details Demos With IBCS-Enabled ISV, Work With Starlink Connectivity
A Northrop Grumman-purchased Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) the company is testing to incorporate IBCS as it works to deploy the system in a more mobile configuration on lighter systems (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

Northrop Grumman [NOC] has conducted successful demonstrations of an Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS)-enabled Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), a company official confirmed on Thursday. Kenn Todorov, vice president and general manager of Northrop Grumman’s C2 and weapons integration division, said the ongoing demonstration effort is advancing the company’s work to move out an adaptive framework model for IBCS, which includes bringing in a new Starlink connectivity capability.  “Both went very, very well. We met or exceeded all of our goals…

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