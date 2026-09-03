Northrop Grumman Details Demos With IBCS-Enabled ISV, Work With Starlink Connectivity

Northrop Grumman [NOC] has conducted successful demonstrations of an Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS)-enabled Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), a company official confirmed on Thursday. Kenn Todorov, vice president and general manager of Northrop Grumman’s C2 and weapons integration division, said the ongoing demonstration effort is advancing the company’s work to move out an adaptive framework model for IBCS, which includes bringing in a new Starlink connectivity capability. “Both went very, very well. We met or exceeded all of our goals…
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Congress Updates
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Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
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Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
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