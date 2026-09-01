GE Aerospace Plans to Flight Test HyCAT Hypersonic Test Bed in 2028

LYNN, Mass.--GE Aerospace [GE] said on Monday that the Pentagon's Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has awarded the company a prime contract for an all-up-round (AUR) hypersonic test bed under the Hypersonic and High-Cadence Airborne Testing Capabilities (HyCAT) program. "This is a significant milestone for our hypersonics team--the first real size program where, in this case, we're the prime but also providing the dual mode ramjet and working with a number of other platforms to provide an all-up-round to support this…