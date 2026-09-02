American Rheinmetall, GD Deliver Initial XM30 Prototypes To Army

American Rheinmetall and General Dynamics Land Systems [GD] have confirmed they’ve each delivered an initial prototype for the Army’s XM30 program to develop a Bradley vehicle replacement. The two companies are slated to eventually deliver eight prototypes each, which will undergo government-led developmental testing to inform the next steps in the program. “Delivering our first prototype to the Army is an important step as the XM30 Combat Vehicle program enters a more visible phase,” Matt Warnick, CEO of American Rheinmetall,…
Recommended
Army Awards AV ‘First-Ever’ DE Production Contract For Enduring High Energy Laser
Trending
Congress Updates
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]
Job Feed
-
Intern, Integrated Supply Chain and Manufacturing
Rockwell Automation - Milwaukee
-
EDGE Associate, Information Technology Rotational Program
Rockwell Automation - Milwaukee, WI
-
Forestry Technician (Timber Sale Preparation and Prescribed Fire)
Ayuda Companies - Columbia, SC
-
LEAD NETWORK ENGINEER SPECIALIST
Concurrent Technologies Corporation - Panama City,