American Rheinmetall, GD Deliver Initial XM30 Prototypes To Army

American Rheinmetall and General Dynamics Land Systems [GD] have confirmed they’ve each delivered an initial prototype for the Army’s XM30 program to develop a Bradley vehicle replacement. The two companies are slated to eventually deliver eight prototypes each, which will undergo government-led developmental testing to inform the next steps in the program. “Delivering our first prototype to the Army is an important step as the XM30 Combat Vehicle program enters a more visible phase,” Matt Warnick, CEO of American Rheinmetall,…