CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million

The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the selected solution options and up to another $5 million annually to support the deployments, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) says in a new report. CBO examines five options for C-UAS deployments based on the size, location, geography and local military units. Those options are applied against a representative military installation…