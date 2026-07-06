AV’s New C-UAS Deal Begins With $80 Million Titan Order To Air Force Global Strike Command

AeroVironment [AVAV] on Monday confirmed it will deliver its Titan counter-drone capability to support Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) base defense as the first task order under a new $500 million Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-401 contracting vehicle awarded late last week. The initial $80 million order includes providing its radio-frequency based Titan-Multi Sensor and Titan 4 platforms along with electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) camera payloads and counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) radar systems, adding the award is aimed at “significantly enhancing…
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Congress Updates
House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]
Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems
A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]
Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?
Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]
House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort
House appropriators have said they’re “seriously concerned” with Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 delays, as their fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill shifts funds to support the Marine Corps’ […]