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AV’s New C-UAS Deal Begins With $80 Million Titan Order To Air Force Global Strike Command

Matthew Beinart By
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AV’s New C-UAS Deal Begins With $80 Million Titan Order To Air Force Global Strike Command
Titan-MS. Photo: AV.

AeroVironment [AVAV] on Monday confirmed it will deliver its Titan counter-drone capability to support Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) base defense as the first task order under a new $500 million Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-401 contracting vehicle awarded late last week. The initial $80 million order includes providing its radio-frequency based Titan-Multi Sensor and Titan 4 platforms along with electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) camera payloads and counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) radar systems, adding the award is aimed at “significantly enhancing…

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