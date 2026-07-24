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DIU Plans Demos Soon To Find Ground-Based, Long-Range Strike Systems To Scale Rapidly

Matthew Beinart By
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DIU Plans Demos Soon To Find Ground-Based, Long-Range Strike Systems To Scale Rapidly

The Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has detailed a new effort to hold demonstrations in the coming months to find “mature, affordable, long-range precision strike systems” that can be scaled up into production within 12 to 18 months. DIU noted the department has budgeted $250 million to support the Ground-Based Affordable Mass (G-BAM) prize challenge and follow-on transition to production for promising capabilities. “Future conflicts will require the Joint Force to generate affordable long-range effects at a scale, cost and…

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