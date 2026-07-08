UK Plans To Join U.S. Army’s PrSM Program, Will Invest $254 Million

The United Kingdom announced on July 7 it intends to join the U.S. Army’s Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) program, with plans to invest $254 million into buying the Lockheed Martin [LMT]-built weapons. Initial deliveries could begin in 2027, the U.K. noted, adding the move aims to “extend the [British] Army’s current land-based strike range significantly.” “The investment in PrSM gives the British Army a deep surface-to-surface ballistic missile capability that will complement the [British] Army’s One Way Effector drone and…
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House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]
Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems
A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]
Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?
Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]
House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort
House appropriators have said they’re “seriously concerned” with Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 delays, as their fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill shifts funds to support the Marine Corps’ […]