UK Plans To Join U.S. Army’s PrSM Program, Will Invest $254 Million

The United Kingdom announced on July 7 it intends to join the U.S. Army’s Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) program, with plans to invest $254 million into buying the Lockheed Martin [LMT]-built weapons. Initial deliveries could begin in 2027, the U.K. noted, adding the move aims to “extend the [British] Army’s current land-based strike range significantly.” “The investment in PrSM gives the British Army a deep surface-to-surface ballistic missile capability that will complement the [British] Army’s One Way Effector drone and…