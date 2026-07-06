Lockheed Martin To Acquire ASW Technology Developer Ultra Maritime For $3.5 Billion

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Monday said it has agreed to acquire Ultra Maritime for $3.5 billion in a deal that expands the company’s suite of products and capabilities for anti-submarine warfare (ASW). The deal is subject to regulator approvals. The companies did not disclose when they expect to close the transaction. Ultra Maritime has 2,000 employees and is based in Massachusetts, and also has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. Ultra Maritime is a business unit of London-based…
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House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]
Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems
A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]
Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?
Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]
House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort
House appropriators have said they’re “seriously concerned” with Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 delays, as their fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill shifts funds to support the Marine Corps’ […]