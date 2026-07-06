Lockheed Martin To Acquire ASW Technology Developer Ultra Maritime For $3.5 Billion

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Monday said it has agreed to acquire Ultra Maritime for $3.5 billion in a deal that expands the company’s suite of products and capabilities for anti-submarine warfare (ASW). The deal is subject to regulator approvals. The companies did not disclose when they expect to close the transaction. Ultra Maritime has 2,000 employees and is based in Massachusetts, and also has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. Ultra Maritime is a business unit of London-based…