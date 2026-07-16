Pentagon’s Strategic Capital Office To Support Credit Funds Investing In Critical Minerals Companies

The Defense Department on Thursday said its Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) has established a new mechanism to provide capital to private lenders that will pool funds from investors and in turn invest the money with companies involved in critical minerals to strengthen upstream areas of the domestic defense industrial base (DIB). The National Security Fund Finance (NSFF) program is another tool to further OSC’s mission of attracting and scaling private investment in areas of the DIB where private capital…
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Congress Updates
House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]
CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]
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