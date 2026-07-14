Singularity, Startup Developing Low-Cost Air Defense Systems, Exits Stealth With $80 Million Round

Singularity, a startup developing low-cost air defense systems to counter similarly low-cost munitions, has emerged from stealth with an $80 million funding round let by Khosla Ventures and Felicis. The Series A investment will be used to scale the Los Angeles-based company’s work, which currently includes multiple flight tests each month using internally-developed hardware and software. Singularity plans a reveal of its product and technology later this year. The Los Angeles-based company said it is prioritizing mass production and deployment…
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