A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act--a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the second ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio), the second ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee's defense panel, sponsored the legislation. Kaptur is also a co-founder and co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus. Co-sponsors include Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Penn.), Mike Quigley (D-Ill.), Jim…
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Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems
A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]
Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?
Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]
House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort
House appropriators have said they’re “seriously concerned” with Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 delays, as their fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill shifts funds to support the Marine Corps’ […]
House Appropriators Uncertain Navy Will Award F/A-XX Contract By August
House appropriators said they are skeptical the Defense Department will award the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) contract for the Navy’s F/A-XX next-generation carrier-based fighter program by the most recent […]
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