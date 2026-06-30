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Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems
Pictured is a NATO photo of a test last year in Poland of a MEROPS drone.

A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act--a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the second ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio), the second ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee's defense panel, sponsored the legislation. Kaptur is also a co-founder and co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus. Co-sponsors include Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Penn.), Mike Quigley (D-Ill.), Jim…

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Congress

Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems

A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]

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