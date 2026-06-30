Duffey: F-47 “At the Cutting Edge of Technology” and Government, Industry Collaboration

Pentagon acquisition chief Michael Duffey gave high marks on Tuesday to efforts thus far to develop and build Boeing's [BA] F-47 sixth generation fighter for the U.S. Air Force. Duffey told a Center for Strategic and International Studies forum that he had recently visited Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson AFB in Dayton, Ohio, where he spoke with program officials about the F-47. "It's really at the cutting edge, not only of aircraft technology, but of how industry and government…